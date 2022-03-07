THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect over both Western and Northern Ontario for March 7, 2022. The warmed place in Ontario this morning is Toronto at +3°C The cold spot at -21.3°C is in Armstrong at the airport

Thunder Bay

It is -10°C to start your morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be clear early in the morning. However there will be increasing cloudiness by this afternoon. Winds will be northwest blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day of -1°C. The wind chill will be -13 this morning and -6 this afternoon. Make sure your windshield washer fluid is full today.

Tonight, skies will be clearing by this evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -8 this evening and -21 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -21 in Fort Frances to start the week. Skies are clear this morning but will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for the day will be -2. Wind chill -25 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds to start the evening hours with increasing cloudiness late this evening followed by periods of light snow beginning overnight. Winds will become from the south at 20 km/h after midnight. Low -11. Wind chill -7 this evening and -19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -16 in Dryden this morning with the wind chill making it feel more like -24. Skies are clear early in the morning but will become a mix of sun and cloud by later this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h by this afternoon. High for Monday of -3. Wind chill -19 this morning and -8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness starting early this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h overnight. Low -11. Wind chill -8 this evening and -19 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -15 in Sachigo Lake with light snow. Cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High for Monday of -7. The wind chill is -23 this morning and will be -12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies to start the evening. It will become completely cloudy near midnight. Periods of light snow are expected before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill -12 this evening and -20 overnight.

Duluth Minnesota Weather

Quiet weather is expected today with highs in the mid to upper 20°F and partly cloudy skies. A strong cold front will pass through the region on Tuesday, bringing scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and colder temperatures Tuesday night that will stick around through the rest of the week.

More snow will arrive late-week with a slight chance of snow in northwest Wisconsin Thursday into Thursday night and again across the region on Friday as another cold front passes through. Any snow accumulations are expected to be light. (Temperatures in °F)