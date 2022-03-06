Thunder Bay – News – The City of Thunder Bay reports, “Yesterday areas of the city received approximately 10 cm of snow mixed with freezing rain”.

Road Plowing: Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 2 am this morning and are completed now. Local street plowing began shortly after 9 am and should be done by end of Monday.

Sidewalk Plowing: Snow plowing started at 3 am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. This is expected to continue throughout the day and once these are cleared we will commence local street sidewalk snow clearing. Local Street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Friday of next week.

Snow Removal: Snowbank removal will continue tonight on major arterial roadways and bus routes.

For more information on the City’s winter road operations, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/snow

If you have a concern you can contact either your councillor or City Roads.

