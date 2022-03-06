THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The shovelling out from the snow is ongoing in earnest. The question for many, including Thunder Bay City crews is where to put the snow. Snow banks are massive.

The weather alerts and warnings for the Colorado low set storm have ended for Thunder Bay and Nipigon. The storm is now off on the eastern end of Lake Superior.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter storm conditions will continue through too early this afternoon on Sunday. Snow, at times heavy, with additional accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are likely by this afternoon. Freezing rain with ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm is possible on untreated surfaces.

Travellers heading east can likely expect delays.

Additionally if you are flying south, Southern Ontario is a mix of Weather Warnings.

There is a wind warning for Toronto which could impact air travel.

Wind warning in effect for:

City of Toronto

Very strong winds are expected Sunday. Very strong wind gusts near 90 km/h. Localized gusts in excess of 100 km/h are possible. Widespread power outages may occur. Strong southwest winds will develop Sunday morning or early afternoon ahead of a cold front moving through southern Ontario. Isolated thunderstorms are possible along this cold front, which may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h. Winds will gradually ease on Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay

It is -5 in Thunder Bay to start Sunday off. Periods of light snow will be ending late in the morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Another two centimetres of the white stuff is likely. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High for Sunday of -1. Wind chill -12 in the morning.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -9. Wind chill -3 in the evening and -13 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -5 this morning in Fort Frances. Periods of light snow will be changing to flurries late in the morning. Wind will becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. Temperature will be steady through Sunday at -4. Wind chill near -10.

Flurries will be ending near midnight then mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low Sunday night of -12. Wind chill -10 in the evening and -17 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -7 in Dryden. Periods of light snow will be changing to flurries late in the morning. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -5. Wind chill near -13.

Flurries will be ending near midnight followed by partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -14. Wind chill 10 in the evening and -17 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -10 in Marten Falls with the wind chill at -15. Mainly cloudy skies on Sunday with light wind of up to 15 km/h. High for the day of -6. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday evening with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -11 in the evening and -23 overnight.