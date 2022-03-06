March 6, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
265
Crime Scene

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were on the trail of thieves over the past twenty-four hours. There were two vehicles stolen and four other thefts reported to police.

Daily update from 03/05/2022 to 03/06/2022

Recent incidents
10 arrow_up -1 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
2 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR