Kristen Terry is an entertainer, creative director, executive producer, and businesswoman. The singer and actress graduated Cum Laude from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Business.

While it might come as a surprise, Kristen belongs to a humble background. She grew up in a small town in Ohio with a family of 5, and an extended family of 16 aunt and uncles. And as they say, when you put your heart and soul into something, you are bound to be recognized. The same happened with Kristen. She received a scholarship to dance with the state dance school, where she had the opportunity to perform in many productions and was interviewed by the local news outlets.

Kristen garnered a deep appreciation for all kinds of music and built an exceptional ear as a true artist. But as everything comes with a cost, Kristen had to give up on her athletic endeavors once she started walking on her path to the performing arts.

Kristen incurred her first injury when she was just 17. But like a true lioness, didn’t let her injury deter her. She self-healed by doing specific stretches and strengthening exercises to heal her body slowly. She swears that it was due to countless injuries she had during her performances that she learned more about her body.

As a dancer who could sing and act, Kristen was madly in love with the stage! She got her first job as an International Latin Ballroom and Salsa Federation instructor and teacher. This was her pathway to many performances. Kristen eventually got her first production deal with a record label to sing and dance while still on an academic scholarship and working alongside an artist. Her prowess and inclination towards performing arts eventually led her to business in the arts and entertainment in Los Angeles then overseas in Asia paving her way to film, theater, and TV.