Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Updated Highway 102 at Mapleward Road to Sistonen’s Corner is re-opened.
Cleared: #Closure #ThunderBay #HWY102 from #HWY11 / 17 Sistonen's Corners – Mapleward Rd is reopened. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) March 5, 2022
Road conditions over the weekend are likely to see area highways with winter driving conditions.
Already Highway 17 is closed due to a collision at Sistonen’s Corner.
COLLISION: #Hwy102 #ThunderBay: the road is closed in both directions between #Hwy11-17 in #SistonensCorners and Hwy11-17 in #ThunderBay following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk
— OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) March 5, 2022
There is as the OPP state, no opening time scheduled.