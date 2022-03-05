Highway Re-opened at Sistonen’s Corner

By
NNL Weather Update
-
1049
Highway Re-opened

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Updated Highway 102 at Mapleward Road to Sistonen’s Corner is re-opened.

Road conditions over the weekend are likely to see area highways with winter driving conditions.

Already Highway 17 is closed due to a collision at Sistonen’s Corner.

There is as the OPP state, no opening time scheduled.

