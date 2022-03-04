More Snow in Store for Thunder Bay Region

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Hope you have enjoyed the break from the snow clearing and shovelling in Thunder Bay this week. Winter is keeping up the two-step, and more snow, up to twenty centimetres is expected in Thunder Bay and Superior East and West over the weekend.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

The snow is expected to arrive Saturday and continue into Sunday morning or afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.

Thunder Bay

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT in EFFECT – Clear skies to start Friday. However there will be change as the skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Friday of -5. Wind chill – 25 this morning and -7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning near midnight. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -9. Wind chill -10 this evening and -17 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is a brisk -27 with calm winds to start your Friday in Fort Frances. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud before becoming completely overcast near noon. There is a 30 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -33 this morning and -8 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill near -14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -21 with the wind chill at -29 to start your Friday in Dryden. There will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Friday of -6. Wind chill -25 this morning and -8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of light snow. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -9 this evening and -15 overnight.

Neskantaga

It is -21 with the wind chill at -25 in Neskantaga to start your Friday. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. It will become sunny this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High for Friday of -7. Wind chill -25 this morning and -12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -25. Wind chill -16 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.