March 4, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 11 Incidents over the past twenty-four hours. The majority were break-ins and theft.

Daily update from 03/03/2022 to 03/04/2022

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

