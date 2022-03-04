Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 11 Incidents over the past twenty-four hours. The majority were break-ins and theft.
Daily update from 03/03/2022 to 03/04/2022
|Recent incidents
|11
|
|0 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|7
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|1
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life