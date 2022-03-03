THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across Ontario’s Far North. However the Cold Spot in Ontario this morning is -32.7 ° C in Fort Frances, where there is not a warning in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is -19 in Thunder Bay to start your Thursday, heading to a daytime high of -8 under clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. The wind chill is -31 this morning and will be at -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite in effect for this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies and light Winds at up to 15 km/h continue. The overnight low will be -18. Wind chill -16 this evening and -25 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is Ontario’s cold spot this morning at -34. Skies are clear today, with light winds at up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will be -8. Wind chill -36 this morning and -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin this morning so bundle up and don’t let your pets stay out any longer than they need to.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low of -20. Wind chill -14 this evening and -24 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -23 in Dryden this morning with the wind chill at -30. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 23 overnight. Skies will be clear today. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High of 10. Wind chill -29 this morning and -18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -20. Wind chill -18 this evening and -23 overnight.

Fort Severn

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -28 with the wind chill at -40 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds are going to be blowing from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Thursday of -20. Wind chill -46 this morning and -30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes so cover exposed skin.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy with a continued 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light late this evening. Low -24. Wind chill near -34. Risk of frostbite continues.