THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at approximately 3:52 p.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information of a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle on Hill Road, North of Niemi Road, Ware Township.

An officer from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded and investigated.

The investigation revealed a school bus collided with a passenger vehicle while meeting on a narrow roadway.

Police confirmed the bus driver and two students on board the bus were not injured. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

Thunder Bay OPP is continuing the investigation.

Any person(s) with information regarding the collision can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.