On the 27th of February Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the President of Ukraine, announced the creation of an International Legion of Territorial Defense. Foreigners from around the world can volunteer to fight against the Russian army in Ukraine.

Here are instructions on how to join the Legion.

Contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada (it can be either military attaché or consul). Find out what documents and equipment you may need.

Traditionally, they are: ID or passport (national); passport for foreign travel; documents confirming military service experience (service in law enforcement) and combat experience; other documents on the instructions of a military attache or consul.

Gather all the necessary documentation and come back to the embassy to pass the interview with a defense attaché and deal with the visa question with a consul. Apply for joining the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for contracted military service on the voluntary basis in a writing form (defense attaché provides assistance). Get provided with the instructions for traveling to Ukraine, documents, and the gear. Cross into Ukraine, previously having contacted the representatives of the Ukrainian embassy in Canada. Upon arrival, conclude a contract with the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, and together with the Ukrainian soldiers keep fighting against the Russian army.

As of the 28th of February, thousands of foreigners, including Canadians, applied for the International Legion. There are former militants, rescuers, and civilians among them.

Article is provided by representatives of Kyiv-Mohyla University who have made their services available to provide accurate, timely, on-the-ground reporting about the war in Ukraine, including nuanced localized ongoing updates on what is happening across the country, as well as commentary and analysis.