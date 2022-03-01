THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is the first of March, Spring is 20 days away. There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck in the Far North.

Thunder Bay

For March 1st in Thunder Bay it is -12 this morning headed to a daytime high of -3. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning are forecast. Those clouds should be clearing out later this morning. Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h this morning. The wind chill is -19 this morning and will be -7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Periods of light snow are forecast for overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low of -15. Wind chill -19 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -22 in Fort Frances to start March. The high for the day will be -3. Skies will be clearing early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -22 this morning and -5 this afternoon.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies that will become cloudy near midnight with periods of snow expected. Total snowfall will be about two centimetres. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -13. Wind chill near -16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 for the first day of March in Dryden. Clear skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h are forecast. High for the day of -6. Wind chill -24 this morning and -8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Total snowfall of two centimetres is expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -14 with the wind chill near -17.

Fort Severn

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT… It is -31 in Fort Severn this morning with the wind chill at -41. Skies are clear this morning but will becoming a mix of sun and cloud by late morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h this morning. High of -22 for the day. Wind chill -43 this morning and -34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of -31. Wind chill -34 this evening and -44 overnight. Frostbite alert for people going outside.