March 1, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
160
Crime Investigation

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service had a quieter twenty-four hours for the most part. Police dealt with six incidents of note.

Daily update from 02/28/2022 to 03/01/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up -10 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life

