OTTAWA – NEWS – The Government of Canada announced a series of adjustments to the current border measures, representing the beginning of a phased easing of travel restrictions.

As of February 28, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EST:

Travellers will now have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result (taken the day prior to their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry) or a molecular test result (taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry) to meet pre-entry requirements.

Taking a rapid antigen test at home is not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirement – it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.

All travellers must continue to submit their mandatory information inArriveCAN.

Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.