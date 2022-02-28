OTTAWA – NEWS – The Government of Canada announced a series of adjustments to the current border measures, representing the beginning of a phased easing of travel restrictions.
As of February 28, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. EST:
- Travellers will now have the option of using a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result (taken the day prior to their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry) or a molecular test result (taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border or marine port of entry) to meet pre-entry requirements.
- Taking a rapid antigen test at home is not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirement – it must be authorized by the country in which it was purchased and must be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.
- All travellers must continue to submit their mandatory information inArriveCAN.
Travellers should check if they are eligible to enter Canada and meet all entry requirements before heading to the border.