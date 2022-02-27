THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Kyiv still stands. The Ukrainian government says it remains in complete control of the nation’s capital, Kyiv. On Sunday morning, February 27, Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk reports that Ukraine military forces clashed overnight with multiple Russian infiltration groups.

Ukrainian and Russian officials, according Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

The Battle of Kyiv has claimed 9 civilian lives, including 1 kid. 47 civilians injured.

18 Ukrainian combatants have been killed. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 27, 2022

There are credible reports that Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure. A rocket attack against an oil depot caused a fire in the city of Vasylkiv, outside Kyiv. Russian missiles also destroyed part of a gas pipeline in Kharkiv. In Rovenky, which is now under separatist control, another oil depot caught fire.

Fact Checking Yourself!

What is happening across social media are a number of incidents where people are posting images and posting information that isn’t true. There is pictures being posted of Kiev with apartment buildings apparently being hit by Russian missiles or rockets where you can see the green leaves on the trees it is February in the Ukraine.

There is a move from meta the home company of Facebook to throttle Russian accounts. Social media giants have cut Russian state media’s revenue streams: Google and Youtube have apparently all monetization capabilities for state-funded Russian media. Meta previously barred Russian state media outlets from buying any advertisements or monetizing content on Facebook or Instagram anywhere in the world.

The goal is getting rid of some of the bots and fake accounts that are out spreading misinformation.

It is important in reporting what is happening to ensure fact checking. In a war getting to the actual facts is difficult as it always has been a challenge. There are some fact-checking agencies working to ensure accuracy, and that helps, but having a good deal of common sense helps too. Remember propaganda is a part of war.

Russia’s has acknowledged the first official combat death. Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan, has become the first Russian official to acknowledge a Russian combat death in Ukraine. In an Instagram post, Melikov reported the death of Army officer Nurmagomed Gadzhimagomedov. Russia’s Defense Ministry will not officially confirm Melikov’s statement. Investigative news project Agentstvo previously spoke to Gadzhimagomedov’s relatives and verified his death in battle, citing claims on social media that he killed himself and several Ukrainian soldiers with a grenade. Ukrainian officials have launched a website to share information about Russian soldiers who have been captured or killed in combat. The authorities also opened a telephone hotline.

BBC Russia obtained leaked voice messages recorded on the eve of the invasion purportedly between senior state officials in Chechnya indicating that Grozny received advance notice about Moscow’s attack plans. Kharkiv could fall soon: The Ukrainian news media is reporting that Russian military vehicles bearing the infamous “Z” markings have entered Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces are still at last report fighting to defend the city. Three hundred miles to the south, Russian troops have reportedly captured the city of Nova Kakhovka, outside Kherson, cites the mayor as their source.

WHO Reports Critical Medical Supplies Running Low

WHO reports, “During the crisis in Ukraine, health must remain a priority pillar of the humanitarian response, with health systems and facilities remaining protected, functional, safe and accessible to all who need essential medical services, and health workers protected so they can continue to save lives

“This must include the safe and reliable provision of essential medical supplies, including life-saving medicinal oxygen supplies, which are crucial for patients with a range of conditions, including those with COVID-19 (which number 1,700 in hospital now), and those with other critical illnesses (from neonates to older persons) stemming from complications of pregnancy, childbirth, chronic conditions, sepsis, and injuries and trauma.

“The oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine. Trucks are unable to transport oxygen supplies from plants to hospitals across the country, including the capital Kyiv. The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out. This puts thousands of lives at risk.

“Further, medical oxygen generator manufacturers in several areas are also facing shortages of zeolite, a crucial, mainly imported chemical product necessary to produce safe medical oxygen.

“Safe deliveries of zeolite from outside Ukraine to these plants is also needed.

“Compounding the risk to patients, critical hospital services are also being jeopardized by electricity and power shortages, and ambulances transporting patients are in danger of getting caught in the crossfire.

“In recent years, with WHO support, Ukraine had made significant strides in strengthening its health systems under an ambitious health reform programme. This included the rapid scale-up of oxygen therapy capacity for severely ill patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the over 600 health facilities nationwide assessed by WHO during the pandemic, close to half were directly supported with supplies, technical know-how and infrastructure investments, enabling health authorities to save tens of thousands of lives.

“This progress is now at risk of being derailed during the current crisis.

“WHO is helping health authorities identify the country’s immediate oxygen supply surge needs, assuming a 20% to 25% increase over previous needs before the crisis escalated last week.

Despite the challenges posed by the current situation, WHO is working to ensure a supply of oxygen-related medical devices and trauma treatment supplies.

“To achieve this, WHO is actively looking at solutions to increase supplies that likely would include the importation of oxygen (liquid and cylinders) from regional networks. These supplies would need safe transit, including via a logistics corridor through Poland. It is imperative to ensure that lifesaving medical supplies – including oxygen – reach those who need them”.

Globally People are Protesting Putin’s War

In Berlin Germany, approximately 100,000 people turned to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

#Ukraine protest in Berlin. It’s the largest protest for peace and against the Russian invasion so far. Demonstrators demand an end to Russian aggression and decisive German support. #StandWithUkraine #b2702 pic.twitter.com/RuPvdvTPtL — Louis Westendarp (@louiswesten) February 27, 2022

Police in Berlin report that the large crowds overfilled the area originally planned for the demonstration which was located around the Brandenburg Gate.

In Thunder Bay, over two hundred people gathered at Thunder Bay City Hall expressing support for the people of the Ukraine.