THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A second day without weather alerts or warnings for the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -12 in Thunder Bay to start your Sunday. Skies are clear. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h however they will become light late this morning. High for Sunday of -8. Wind chill -20 this morning and -12 this afternoon.

Tonight clear skies are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low of -19. Wind chill -13 this evening and -23 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -19 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies are cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Those clouds will be clearing this afternoon. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High for Sunday of -7. Wind chill is at -20 this morning and will be -10 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will start clear this evening then become partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low 17. Wind chill 21 this evening.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The temperature is -18 in Dryden this morning. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Clearing skies are expected this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for the day of -11. Wind chill at -23 this morning and -14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -23. Wind chill -16 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite at that windchill so be sure to bundle up.

Sachigo Lake

Cooler in the far north. It is -29 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, blowing at up to 15 km/h. High -17 for Sunday. The wind chill is at -37 this morning and will be -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite again. You know the drill, bundle up especially for young children.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be light with speeds of up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -30. Wind chill will be -26 this evening and -39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.