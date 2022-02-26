KENORA – NEWS – OPP are investigating the sudden death of Kenora OPP Investigating Death of Jesse Nagam of Winnipeg.

The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for public assistance in connection with a death investigation north of Sioux Narrows.

On February 22, 2022 at 10:56 am CST, members of the Kenora OPP Detachment and Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a person in distress on Highway #71.

Upon arrival at the scene EMS located the individual, who was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Jesse Nagam, age 26 of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The cause of death has not been determined. A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 in Toronto but OPP state that there are no threats to public safety.

The Kenora OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate, assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, OPP Major Case Investigation Team (MCIT) and Kenora OPP Detachment, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.