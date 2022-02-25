KIEV – NEWS – The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda met with the Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dymtro Kuleba in Warsaw. Kuleba is enroute to Ukraine following his visit to the United States.

The Polish President expressed unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people during the invasion of the Russian Federation.

He assured full support for the actions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect peace in Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda expressed the admiration of the Polish state and the entire Polish people for the unprecedented resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all national defense forces, which are successfully repelling a full-scale attack of the aggressor state.

The President of Poland stressed the readiness of his country to immediately increase the practical support of our state, especially in supplying defense weapons, ensuring macro-financial stability, and provision of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the Russian armed aggression.

Dmytro Kuleba stressed the importance of the European Union’s urgent sanctions response to Russia’s brutal violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which undermines the entire global security architecture and the world order.

In this context, he expressed gratitude to President Duda for Poland’s leadership position in consolidating the coalition of European states in defense of Ukraine and peace.

The interlocutors paid special attention to strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.