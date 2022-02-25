Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – There are 150 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This brings the total number of active cases to 304 lab-confirmed cases.

There are fewer people in hospital with 41 patients and of that 8 are in the Intensive Care Units.

There has been another death in the district from the virus. This brings the cumulative death toll to 79 persons.

In the video, World Health Organizations’s Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains how our body develops immunity against a new virus.

How is immunity developed when we are infected with SARS CoV 2 virus?

How is it different from vaccine derived immunity? Why is it important to continue to wear masks, ventilate closed spaces, avoid crowds, wash hands, and observe all other precautions?