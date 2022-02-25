THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings out across all of Western Ontario, including the City of Thunder Bay.

The warnings have ended for parts of Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -33 this morning in Thunder Bay. Student Transportation advises that school buses are scheduled to run today. Buses would not be running if the temperature were -34 or colder. Make sure your students are dressed warm.

Skies will be clear in Thunder Bay today. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High of -9 is expected. The wind chill is at -39 this morning and will be -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite especially this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -21. Wind chill near -28. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin continues.

Fort Frances

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -39 under a mix of sun and cloud in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will becoming sunny near noon. Wind will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -11 for Friday. Wind chill is -44 this morning and will be -18 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, bundle up and make sure you don’t leave your pets outside.

Tonight, Fort Frances will have clear skies to start the evening. It will becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low overnight and into Saturday of -18. Wind chill -19 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -27 in Dryden this morning with the wind chill making it feel more like -36. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Friday in Dryden will be -12. Wind chill -41 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be from the southwest blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight and into Saturday will be -18. Wind chill -22 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -24 in Wasaho this morning with the wind chill making it feel more like -38. There will be clear skies this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with periods of light snow beginning near noon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High for Friday of -15.

Wind chill -36 this morning and -23 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite continues.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill near -24.