The Council of Europe today has suspended Russia’s participation.

Most major countries are taking steps to work toward supporting the Ukraine against the invading Russian soldiers. While those sanctions are not all yet in force, Canada, the United States, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, and Poland are supporting the Ukraine.

Russian President Putin is facing a growing number of countries and organizations which are condemning his decision to invade Ukraine.

The Russian President does have allies. North Korea, Syria, Belarus, Iran, China, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have all made statements in support of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is some speculation that China is supporting Putin in a bid toward their support of China’s aims toward Taiwan.

In a media statement the COE says, “In line with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers has today decided to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.

“The decision adopted today means that the Russian Federation remains a member of the Council of Europe and party to the relevant Council of Europe conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The judge elected to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of the Russian Federation also remains a member of the Court, and applications introduced against the Russian Federation will continue to be examined and decided by the Court. Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open”.