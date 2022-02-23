WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police are in communications with truckers and protesters near the Manitoba Legislature.

Police have said that if needed they will use the powers under the Emergencies Act, however they would prefer not to use force to dismantle the protest.

Constable Rob Carver, Public Information Officer, said this morning, “There are signs that this approach is working, as the protest camp, which police have a 5:00 PM CST deadline to be either gone or in process of leaving then police will allow them to leave”.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Police issued a document to protestors at the Manitoba Legislature.

“Attention all persons in protest-related vehicles, trailers and tractors in the area of Broadway and Memorial

“Over the last three weeks, the Winnipeg Police Service has worked to balance your right to protest while protecting the rights of residents affected by protest activity. Your ongoing presence and blocking of streets is interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of personal and public property.

“All protesters must remove all vehicles, tractors, trailers and other structures from the area of Broadway and Memorial, including along Memorial Boulevard by no later than 5:00 pm, February 23rd, 2022. Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken, including arrest and charges.

“Pursuant to the authority granted to it, the Winnipeg Police Service may:

“Lay charges under the Criminal Code including but not limited to Mischief (Section 430) and Intimidation (Section 423).

“Seize vehicles used in the commission of an offence. Seized vehicles may be subject to an application by the Crown for forfeiture.

“Lay charges under the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act, including but not limited to obstruction of a police officer (Section 222(2)) and failing to obey the instructions of a peace officer (Section 76(3)).

“Lay charges under City of Winnipeg By-law including but not limited to excessive noise.

Utilize the authority under the Federal Emergencies Act, which could include seizing vehicles, trailers and other equipment, and the freezing of assets.

“If you are arrested, you may be released on bail pursuant to Part XVI of the Criminal Code. Charges and/or convictions may lead to denial in crossing the USA border.”