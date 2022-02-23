THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario government is providing over $11.4 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to support the growing film and television industry in Northern Ontario. This investment will create jobs, attract talent and boost economic growth and diversification in communities across the North.

“Our government is committed to making targeted investments in growing and emerging sectors, such as the North’s film and television sector,” states Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Today’s funding is helping solidify the North’s reputation as a first-rate production centre in Canada and the world.”

A total of 27 projects are receiving NOHFC funding, including:

$1 million for Spinner Productions Inc. to produce the six-episode television series Shoresy in Sudbury

$500,000 for Sienna Films Productions XVIII Inc. to produce the feature film Happy Place in Parry Sound

$500,000 for 2821899 Ontario Inc. to produce the feature film Better Days in Sault Ste. Marie

$200,000 for Aki the Film Inc. to produce the non-verbal documentary Aki in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation

$61,850 for Film Riel Inc. to produce the docu-drama film Le tireur d’elite/The Sniper in Thunder Bay.

“Ontario is a world-class destination and leading player in the production of film and television in Canada and internationally,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “These investments will help maintain and grow Northern Ontario’s film and television industry — driving our economy, creating jobs and strengthening our unique cultural identity and pride of place.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects — big and small, rural and urban — that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.