THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Warrior Engineering Ltd., an Indigenous owned and operated engineering and environmental consulting firm, along with their highly qualified and experienced Non-Indigenous partners, North Rock Engineering Inc. and our qualified waste management Contractor, are seeking the approval of Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (MNDMNRF), for a number of Land Use Permits (LUPs) for all of their open and closed waste disposal sites located across all districts of northwestern Ontario and one in northeastern Ontario.

“We are seeking the control and management of these sites for a number of significant reasons. Our vision is to safeguard our traditional lands and to have responsible and independent economic prosperity of our people,” says Jason Thompson of Warrior Engineering.

“We strive to enhance the capacity of Indigenous communities to capitalize on business opportunities and to facilitate the access to information, tools, careers in site operations and management, leadership roles in environmental sciences and engineering and other training opportunities in the waste management sector”.

Securing these LUPs through the Ministry is the first step for our people, in achieving these very important goals.

Our group’s formal request to each of the northwest region District Managers was originally submitted on January 21, 2022. As of today, we have yet to receive a response from the Ministry, but we very much look forward to the provincial government working with us in this endeavor as it pertains to our people’s future successes.