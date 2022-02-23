OPP looks forward to continuing the tradition of policing for Dryden in February 2022

DRYDEN – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirm that the transition of policing services to the OPP from the Dryden Police Service (DPS) will occur on February 24, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. (EST).

On May 17, 2021, the OPP presented a contract proposal to Council to provide policing services to the City of Dryden, and on July 26, 2021, Council voted to accept the OPP contract proposal. On October 28, 2021, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission approved the disbandment of the Dryden Police Service with subsequent transition to the OPP.

As of February 24, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. (EST), all policing services for the City of Dryden will be carried out from the OPP’s Dryden Detachment,located at 15550 Highway 17 East, Dryden, ON. The former DPS building at 64 King Street will not be used as an OPP detachment.

The OPP’s Dryden Detachment will provide coverage of calls for service under Detachment Commander Acting Inspector Ed Chwastyk.

For non-emergencies, call 1-888-310-1122 (toll free in Ontario). To reach the OPP Dryden Detachment, call 807-937-5577 or fax 807-937-6066. In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. For information about the OPP, police record checks and reporting crime using the Online Reporting tool, visit opp.ca.