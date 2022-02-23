Sait Emir Model Academy in Istanbul produces a few of the world’s top-rated models

Sait Emir is one of the prominent names in the world fashion industry. He is the face behind many dazzling fashion shows and scintillating event nights across the globe, where one can see renowned names of the world fashion industry. Sait Emir has an unbeatable passion for fashion and is known to support the designers and find & groom models to rock the ramp of the leading fashion shows. Recently he is on the look for models to walk the ramp in Milan Fashion Show.

Sait Emir Model academy in Istanbul is one of the top model search and training academies in Turkey. The models trained here get exposure to the best of the world fashion arena. He has organized magnanimous fashion events like Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev and his academy was even one of the sponsors in this significant fashion event that saw designers like Cihan Nacar. He has also organized MTB Fashion Week in Istanbul also in October 2021 and Apocalypse Fashion Week in Paris in the month of November 2021.

Sait Emir Fashion Academy provides training in catwalk and modeling to the young aspirants to become world-class models. Apart from being trained for technical parts like a catwalk and modeling the trainees also get exposure to recent trends in the fashion industries of various hot fashion destinations of the world. The academy also organizes regular workshops by renowned designers and models to get it’s candidates acquainted with what it takes to become successful in the domain. These designers and models provide every tip and nuance to the candidates to carve a successful career for themselves in the industry that provides name, fame, and best remunerations.

For all his relentless work and dedication that he puts in his academy and provides undivided attention to each of his models, his academy has been awarded as the Best Fashion Organization by Fashion TV. His name is associated with the world’s top fashion events including the Milan Fashion Week. Models trained in his academy get the opportunity to walk in the most prestigious fashion weeks and for the world’s leading names in fashion designing. He and his team aim to attract the attention of many more fashion boulevards with the premium quality of the work they deliver for each fashion event.

Apart from dedicating his life and time to the fashion industry Sait Emir loves to travel and connect with the names who have made a distinct place for themselves in the world fashion podium. He can be regularly seen socializing with the top names of the world fashion industry, the glimpses of these meetings events, and some of his travel diaries can be seen on his social media account where he has more than 420k followers. In his recent post, he has invited models who want to participate in Milan Fashion week for auditions.