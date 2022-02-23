KASHECHEWAN – CRIME NEWS – An arrest has been made in connection with a death on the Kashechewan First Nation. On February 5, 2022, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to a serious assault. The victim, Raphael Hughie, aged 30, later died from the injuries.

As a result of the investigation Victor Hughie, 32 years-of-age from Kashechewan First Nation was arrested on February 23, 2022 and charged with:

Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC, (Two Counts)

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Crime Unit, in conjunction with the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the James Bay Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing this investigation. A post-mortem examination was completed on February 18, 2022 in Sudbury.

The accused was held for Bail Court and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 24, 2022.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity related to this case to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.