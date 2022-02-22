OTTAWA – International Politics – Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative Shadow Minister for National Defence, and Michael Chong, Conservative Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs issued the following statement on Russia recognizing non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories:

“Russia recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk as independent territories is a serious breach of international law and a significant threat to the sovereignty, peace, and security of Ukraine. Conservatives condemn this and other acts of aggression by Russia in the strongest possible terms.

“Conservatives support the imposition of tough new economic sanctions against Russian officials. These sanctions must be severe and proportional to reflect the seriousness of the threats Russia’s acts have to peace, freedom, and democracy in Europe.

“The government must also take steps, in concert with our allies, to freeze any and all assets in Canada that are controlled by Putin and his inner circle.

“Canada was first among the Western nations to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty after the fall of the Soviet Union. Canada must demonstrate leadership on the international stage and ensure its response, including sanctions, is proportional and capable of countering Russia’s aggressive actions.

“Conservatives will continue to stand up for our values in the global community and support Ukraine and our NATO allies in the face of Russia’s unacceptable behaviour.”