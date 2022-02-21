THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Thunder Bay and Runners. There has been a lot of reaction and comments to yet another cancelled 10 Mile Road Race.

Organizers state, “We get it, we don’t like this and it wasn’t an easy call but we stand by it and believe it is the right decision. Our focus will remain on promoting the virtual race for 2022, the “Free for 23″ campaign and collecting volunteers between now and then”.

If you would like to be a part of the 10 Miler committee, please contact: volunteers@10mileroadrace.org.

We would love your help, especially for the relay.

We were so proud of your running accomplishment in 2021. You had no timing chips, no crowds…no handsome Fire Fighters but you ran your race anyways. It was all you and we know you can do this again. Because you won’t give up!

So please, be kind, be understanding and thank you again for your patience