THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A low pressure system moving from the west, tracking east across northwestern Ontario on Sunday has brought significant snow to Superior West, Thunder Bay, Nipigon and through the North Shore of Lake Superior.

There are Extreme Cold Warnings in the far North for KI, Sachigo Lake and Fort Severn/Wasaho Cree Nation.

Travel on area highways has been impacted. Highway 17 was closed at Sistonen’s Corner in both directions for three hours overnight.

As of 4:00 am EST there are no reported highway closures.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the City of Thunder Bay. Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon, and Superior West and North are under Winter Storm Warnings. There is a Winter Storm Warning for Wawa. Through the day it is likely that travel along Highways 11 and 17 will be impacted.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

SNOWFALL WARNING IN EFFECT… it is -6 in Thunder Bay this morning. The windchill makes it feel more like -12.

Periods of snow should be ending late in the afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Expect another five centimetres of snow. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High for Sunday of -2.

For Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h. Low overnight of -23. Wind chill -16 in the evening and -30 overnight. This means there will be a risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

WEATHER ADVISORY SNOW IN EFFECT… Fort Frances is at -5 this morning. Periods of light snow should be ending near noon then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will become north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. The temperature will fall to -13 in the afternoon. Wind chill -9 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h. Low overnight of -25. Wind chill -20 in the evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up if going out and make sure your pets are safe.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

WEATHER ADVISORY for DRYDEN AND VERMILION BAY … It is -11 in Dryden this morning. Expect periods of light snow this morning that should be ending near noon. For the afternoon the weather forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The temperature will be falling to -13 in the morning then remaining steady. Wind chill -19 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of -31. Wind chill -25 in the evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

EXTREME COLD WARNING in EFFECT … It is -28 in Sachigo Lake this morning under clear skies. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h. Through Sunday the temperature steady near -31 with the wind chill near -46. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

For Sunday night clear skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of -37 with the wind chill at -47. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.