Winnipeg – WEATHER – If your long weekend plans involve travel west to Winnipeg, be aware there is, on Friday, a Blizzard Warning in effect for the City of Winnipeg.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Blizzard continues Friday with conditions improving Friday afternoon.

Conditions continue to deteriorate as strong northwesterly winds gusting as high as 80 km/h continue in the wake of the system. Widespread very poor visibilities in blowing snow are expected for the remainder of the morning into the afternoon. Whiteout conditions will be possible at times.

Winds will gradually diminish through the afternoon with significant improvement for most communities by evening. Areas near the international border may continue to see blowing snow and poor visibilities persist for a few hours more into the evening. Winds across southern Manitoba will diminish to light by midnight.

As the blizzard conditions ease this afternoon, a ridge of high pressure will slide across southern Manitoba tonight bringing a return to extreme cold wind chills.

As the ridge departs tomorrow morning, strong southerlies will develop ahead of yet another low pressure system. Wind gusts will reach 70 km/h in the Red River Valley ahead of this system which will give another blizzard to parts of southern Manitoba tomorrow morning beginning late morning to noon and persisting through the afternoon. A further 5 to 10 cm of snow is also forecast with this system before a drier pattern takes hold next week.