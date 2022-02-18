Thunder Bay – NEWS – Accused charged following series of East End break-ins

Police have laid additional charges against an accused connected to a series of break and enter and thefts that occurred between January 11, 2021, and February 9, 2022, in the city’s East End.

The first incident – a break and enter and theft that occurred at a residential address in the 200 block of Heron Street – was reported on January 11, 2021. Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit officers became involved in that investigation.

TBPS Media Handout of Stolen Items 1 of 3

As a result of their continued investigation, BEAR Unit officers identified a male suspect. Further investigation found the same suspect was connected to other break and enters that occurred at residential addresses in the same area.

Police arrested the accused male on February 9, 2022. During the arrest the accused attempted to flee from police on foot. Despite those efforts, officers were able to complete their arrest after a brief struggle.

The accused was in possession of stolen property at the time of his arrest.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, February 10 and was remanded into custody.

Further investigation connected the same accused to other incidents of break and enter and theft. As a result, additional charges have been laid against the accused. In total, the male was connected to 10 incidents of either break and enter or possession of stolen property.

Robert Peter BUNDY, 32, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Break and Enter x 5

• Possession of Stolen Property x 5

• Resist Arrest

• Carry a Concealed Weapon

• Breach of Probation x 10

He again appeared in court on Friday, February 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Much of the stolen property seized by police has been returned to its rightful owners. However, officers are still searching for the owners of a few select items. Photos attached to this media release show a sample of stolen jewelry.

If you are the owner of this stolen property, or have information that could help police identify the rightful owner, please call the TBPS non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200.