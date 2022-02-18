OTTAWA – NEWS – The House of Commons will not be sitting today.

The House Speaker made the announcement at 7:34 am this morning.

The #HoC will not sit today, Friday, February 18. A police operation is expected in the downtown core of Ottawa. Given these exceptional circumstances, and following discussion with all recognized party leadership, the sitting today is cancelled. https://t.co/MnjVU13dUy — Speaker of the HoC (@HoCSpeaker) February 18, 2022

The move was announced following agreement from the recognized party leadership and made to ensure the safety of members and the employees.

Arrests Made

Ottawa Police Service arrested Christopher John BARBER, 46 years old, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

BARBER has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief;

Counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order (s. 127);

Counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Ottawa Police Service have also arrested and charged Tamara LICH, 49 years old, of Medicine Hat, Alberta.

LICH has been charged with:

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief;

She is scheduled to appear in court today.

Yesterday, the Ottawa Police issued a notice to protestors advising that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and could be arrested.