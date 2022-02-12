TORONTO – POLITICS – David Coletto of Abacus Data states that the company has completed a national survey of 1,500 Canadian adults from February 4 to 8, 2022.

Here’s a snapshot of the findings:

PUBLIC MOOD & GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

The mood of the country has soured further since our last wave of research roughly a month ago. Today, 34% feel the country is headed in the right direction (down 8 over two months and the lowest since April 2021) while 50% think it’s on the wrong track, up 7.

Approval of the federal government has dropped from 44% a month ago to 38% this month and disapproval has risen from 40% to 45%.

LEADER IMPRESSIONS

Justin Trudeau enjoys a positive impression among 36% and negative impressions among 46%, for a net score of – 10 , compared to his net score of -2 a month ago.

, compared to his net score of -2 a month ago. Today 17% have a positive impression of Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen while her negatives are at 28% for a net score of -11 . Mr. O’Toole finished his time as leader with a net favourability of -25.

. Mr. O’Toole finished his time as leader with a net favourability of -25. Jagmeet Singh enjoys a positive impression among 41% and finds negative impressions among 25% for a net score of +16, similar to our results last month.

VOTING INTENTION

If an election were held now, the Liberals would win 33% of the vote (their 2021 election result), the Conservatives would win 30% (4-points lower than their share in the election and down two from earlier this month), and the NDP 19% (1-point higher than the 2021 result). The BQ is at 8% nationally while the People’s Party is at 6% and the Greens at 3%.

Intention by province: