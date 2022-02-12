OTTAWA – NEWS – The situation in the Ukraine continues to escalate.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg states, “There is a real risk because what we see now is that the military build-up in and around Ukraine continues so there is a real risk for a new armed conflict in Europe. The number of Russian troops are going up and the warning time is going down. At the same time, we don’t have any certainty and therefore we continue to reach out to Russia to call on them to de-escalate and to engage in good faith in political dialogue with NATO and NATO allies”.

“There is a risk for a full-fledged invasion,” adds Stoltenberg, “But there’s also a risk for other types of aggressive actions, including attempts to topple the government in Kiev, hybrid cyber-attacks and many other types of Russian aggression. There’s no certainty, but what we know is that the military build-up continues. We have seen the threatening rhetoric from the Russian side. And we know that there are many in Russian intelligence officers operating inside Ukraine”.

So the combination of military build-up, threatening rhetoric, and a track record of using force against neighbours, of course that’s the reason for being seriously concerned, and being vigilant and ready also to react if they once again use force against Ukraine.

Canada Suspending Embassy Operations in Kyiv Ukraine

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs states, “Given the continued deterioration of the security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, we will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv and temporarily suspending operations at our embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Canada’s diplomatic presence and strong engagement in Ukraine will continue. Services for Canadian citizens will also continue to be offered from the temporary office, by appointment only. However, our ability to provide consular assistance could become increasingly limited.

“As always, our priority in these situations is ensuring the safety and security of all Canadians on the ground. Canadians should continue to avoid all travel to Ukraine. We urge those currently in Ukraine to leave now.

“We will resume operations at the embassy in Kyiv as soon as the security situation in Ukraine allows us to ensure the adequate delivery of services and guarantee the security of our staff.”

Joly says, “Since February 1, we have been urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Ukraine because of the ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict. We have also been asking Canadians already in Ukraine to leave while commercial means are still available. Our highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians.

The United States is deploying another 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division Europe in the coming days, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is temporarily repositioning 160 troops training Ukraine’s military out of the country.

The moves come in the face of further signs of Russian escalation on its borders with Ukraine, said Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor. Sullivan spoke at the White House, on Friday.

“As we’ve said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it,” the national security advisor said. Sullivan said this new invasion of Ukraine — Russia invaded the country in 2014 and illegally annexed Crimea — could come at any time.”

Sullivan said the United States is ready no matter which decision Putin makes. The United States will negotiate if the Russian leader so chooses, or “We are also ready to respond decisively, alongside those allies and partners, should Russia choose to take military action,” he said.

The response to a Russian invasion would include severe economic sanctions, with similar packages imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries, Sullivan said. “It would also include changes to NATO and American force posture along the eastern flank of NATO, and it would include continued support to Ukraine,” he said.

Canadians in need of consular assistance in Ukraine should contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at: