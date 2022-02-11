TORONTO – NEWS – A State of Emergency in Ontario was declared by Premier Doug Ford this morning. The Premier says that the actions of protesters in Ottawa, Windsor and blocking the Ambassador Bridge are the reason he has taken the steps.

Ontario has also been a part of actions to further seize funds being donated to support the ‘Freedom Convoy’. The Canadian Centre for Constitutional Freedom reported last week after the GoFundMe account was frozen that alternative fundraising could be done via another site.

The Ontario Government working with the federal government has now frozen access to those funds.

The Premier is promising that action will be taken to end what he called a siege of Ottawa, and of what Ford states is the illegal occupation of the city and the Ambassador Bridge.

The Cabinet will be meeting this weekend Ford said today. There are two goals in that effort, first to take charge of the situation and to put forward legislation that will make these kinds of protests illegal in the future.