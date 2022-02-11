NORTH BAY – “Our government is making targeted investments in growing and emerging sectors, such as the North’s film and television industry,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Investments like these are helping to solidify the North’s reputation as a top production centre in Canada and will enable businesses to expand, innovate and diversify.”

The Ontario government is providing $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to support the growing film and television industry in North Bay. This investment will help create jobs, attract talent and boost economic growth, improving quality of life for those who live in northern communities.

“Our government is proud to support the film and television industry in the area, which continues to create good jobs and develop skilled local talent,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, helping local production and post-production projects succeed is more important than ever.”

The following projects are receiving funding:

$500,000 for HP Time Productions Inc. to produce the made for television movie My Angel’s Christmas List

$500,000 for Hideaway Pictures to produce the feature film Toying with the Holidays

$500,000 for HP Cold Productions Inc. to produce the made for television movie Great Christmas Switch

$500,000 for HP A Lot of Christmas Productions Inc. to produce the made for television movie Jingle Bells Princess

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.