NIPIGON – WEATHER – Environment Canada has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Snowfall Warning. it is a part of the Alberta Clipper coming into the region.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts near 15 centimetres are expected. The Weather Service says locally higher amounts are also possible.

Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h from Friday morning which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow.

Snow will begin this evening and continuing into Friday night. Snow will begin to taper off Friday evening.