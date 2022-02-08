Dr. Laurie Mintz is a world-renowned psychotherapist, keynote speaker, and best-selling author. She completed her doctoral training at the Ohio State University in 1987 and is a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist. Her academic achievements and passion for feminism have contributed to the success she enjoys today as a prominent authority in the field of psychology of human sexuality.

Currently, Dr. Laurie is a tenured professor at the University of Florida with excellent teaching reviews. She has over 30 years of teaching experience and has been awarded numerous teaching awards.

Laurie’s contributions to psychology and sexual empowerment of women include the development of self-help books and entertaining yet engaging social media content. Her notable efforts make her one of the most sought-after and highly regarded psychologists in the USA and abroad.

Apart from clinical practice, she also writes books on human sexuality specifically aimed at women’s sexual empowerment. She is a best-selling author whose expertise has resulted in her books being published by high impact publishers such as HarperCollins. Her 2009 book release A Tired Woman’s Guide to Passionate Sex: Reclaim Your Desire and Reignite Your Relationship is a groundbreaking masterpiece written for all those women too tired to have sex. Dr. Laurie uses time-tested psychological principles to provide science-backed information about diminishing sexual desire in women and shame due to that. It has resulted in hundreds of women shaping attitudes, paving their way to a newfound passion in the bedrooms.

Her second book release Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters and How to Get It, is also a best-seller. It does a beautiful job educating the masses about women’s sexual pleasure and demystifies many things about their anatomy. Dr. Laurie has used her life’s work to empower women in a profoundly empowering book. Laurie’s books deliver digestible techniques scientifically proven to enhance desire and pleasure. Her books have studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals proving that those who read them have improved their sexual functioning.

Becoming Cliterate received the 2020 SASH Media Award, given by the Society for the Advancement of Sexual Health to an individual or organization that has helped promote the understanding of sexual health or problematic sexual behavior through any medium. Becoming Cliterate also received the 2019 Consumer Book Award from the Society for Sex Therapy and Research.

As an influencer of change and women empowerment, Dr. Laurie uses her years of wisdom, sound academic background, and passion for helping women reclaim their power over their bodies to fuel a sex revolution. As a keynote speaker, she has the honor of presenting her sex-positive message at TEDx, where she received a standing ovation. Check out the message that resonated with audiences on the platform here.