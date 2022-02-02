Success is the product of overcoming whatever life brings and believing you have what it takes to persevere. Alvin Hope Johnson is here today as proof that, as someone who overcomes obstacles, you can become something great.

Today, Alvin runs two organizations. Hope Housing Foundation is a non-profit housing development company dedicated to the creation and preservation of affordable housing for low to moderate income families. He also runs the education platform Autonomous Wealth, teaching aspiring real estate entrepreneurs how to invest in multifamily properties. “I saw a way to help others with housing while doing good. The education company came about from many years of experience and many people asking for assistance. The barrier for entry to this space is high and not many others were sharing their knowledge,” says Alvin Hope Johnson.

Alvin may enjoy a life of fulfillment today, but that has not always been his story. Success comes to those who are overcomers, and “overcomer” is exactly how you would describe Alvin. Suffering many struggles in his life, his biggest struggle became his self-worth, to the point of attempting suicide. He’s come through, however, and now hopes to inspire others, especially men, to rid themselves of their self-imposed feelings of being “less than.” Alvin uses his journey to guide others to become something great and lead their families to real success.

After graduating high school, Alvin got his start in real estate as a painter. He loved taking ugly things and turning them into something new. This grew his passion for the industry. Having a foot in the door, he used his experience to learn everything he could about real estate, turning him into the man he is today. “Love what you do, even for free, because you just might have to be ‘for free’ in the beginning. Secondly, surround yourself with positive people. Become a student of the industry that you are beginning to work in. See what others are doing and figure out a way to get the word out about your services. Be tenacious and don’t take NO for an answer,” says Alvin Hope Johnson.

Alvin’s success comes from changing the lives of others. This may come through guiding a real estate entrepreneur’s investment journey through his new Masterclass of Multi-Family Investing, providing people housing they never dreamed of, or paying his associates more than they expect. Alvin is here to bring hope to the real estate industry.

Learn more about Alvin and follow his journey on Instagram, @alvinhopejohnson