THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The City of Thunder Bay is under an Extreme Cold Warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 12:06 pm EST on February 2, 2022.

Extreme cold conditions are expected to persist early this afternoon and moderate slightly for the mid and late afternoon, before returning tonight. Extreme cold conditions will then persist through Thursday morning before temperatures moderate Thursday afternoon.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.