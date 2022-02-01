2021 was a great year for sneakerheads, filled with exciting collaborations and new takes on old designs. Following similar trends, 2022 is expected to be a year where the return of beloved classics, stylish redesigns, and innovative new kicks are going to keep sneaker fanatics pretty busy.

Let’s review some of the most exciting upcoming releases for this year.



Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cave Stone”

The collaborations between Nike and Travis Scott will always catch the attention of sneaker fans. For the 2022 Nike Air Max 1 Cave Stone, the designers has come up with a blended dark and neutral colorway. The body is covered by a mesh, and a light green patch connects to the ankle and top through a fabric strap. The contrast with the black sole gives it a somewhat elegant and original look.

New Balance 990 v6

The New Balance brand has been around forever, but is enjoying a resurgence with regard to trendy and reliable shoes. The 990 series is particularly timeless, and has a lot to do with the brand’s success. Its recognizable silhouette has gained a lot of fans over the years –– many of whom are impatiently waiting for the release of the New Balance 990 v6 this year. The stylish combination of mesh and pigskin sway overlays and the silver accent lines on both the body and the sole will make it an elegant addition to any sneakerhead collection. A must-have for 2022.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Marina Blue”

It’s not by chance that Air Jordans tend to make it to the lists of the most anticipated pairs year in and year out. There remains no more iconic brand in the sneaker universe. This pair comes with a colorway that combines black and royal blue in the body, with a white midsole, and blue again on the outsole. The high contrast makes it look flashy and classic at the same time. And as is often the case, the traditional Air Jordan winged logo on the side of the ankle is a nice touch fans will appreciate.

Lamelo Ball Puma MB 0.1

Usually, the most interesting collaborations between brands and basketball icons are those that allow the particular style of the player to shine. And this is exactly why LaMelo Ball’s signature Pumas look poised to become fan favorites. The Puma LaMelo MB 0.1, expected to be released early this year, will come in two main color ways to start. One will display a complex blue embroidery pattern over a black mesh, giving it both a retro and futuristic look at the same time; the other is red on red. The shoe will also come with the “Not From Here” slogan on the front, and the “1:1” on the tongue.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Every single model from Virgil Abloh is closely monitored by sneakerheads around the world. For this year, however, the Air Jordan collaboration appears to be one of the most playful designs ever released under this name. The sole has an unusual vertical design on the sides, that’s accompanied by front and side running spikes. The white body comes with an unusual texture, and an early-’90s-style velcro strap that gives the pair a feel of both familiarity and nostalgia.

PF Flyers Sandlot

It’s always special to see an older series make a return and release a new pair. A few years ago we highlighted retro PF Flyers as perfect summer sneakers, and this year we expect to see them brought back again. Specifically, a relaunch of the PF Flyers “Sandlot” was announced for later this year. The company, which is now owned by New Balance, is also expected to produce a series of new designs and collaborations for fall releases.

2022 seems to have something prepared for everyone. Whether you prefer classic silhouettes and colorways or you’re looking for edgy new designs, you won’t be disappointed with what’s headed to shelves.