KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for parts of Western Ontario.

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected overnight and Wednesday morning.

A passing cold front will have overnight temperatures drop to between minus 26 to minus 30 degrees. Gusty winds in combination with the cold temperatures will lead to windchills near minus 40. Wind chill values are expected to moderate for Wednesday afternoon.

Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected to return for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions