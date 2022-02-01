Thunder Bay – News – The Beechcraft 350 aircraft that crashed in Thunder Bay on Monday was under the control of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

The RCAF states, “At approximately 12:00 pm on January 31, an accident occurred at the Thunder Bay Airport in Ontario involving a Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force. All three Royal Canadian Air Force members onboard have been attended to and assessed by on-site first responders, and did not require hospitalization.

“A Flight Safety investigation will commence soon to determine the cause of the accident.

“The Royal Canadian Air Force thanks the Thunder Bay International Airport Authority and local first responders for their assistance and support in the wake of the accident.”