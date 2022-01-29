By Eric Melillo MP

KENORA – POLITICS – Under the Liberals, cost of living in skyrocketing.

Food prices have shot up nearly 4% in the last year, which chicken up over 6%, beef up nearly 12%, and bacon up more than 19%. It costs over 30% more to gas up your car, and the cost of natural gas is up almost 20%.

Instead of taking action to address this crisis, the Trudeau government has compounded the problem with crushing carbon taxes on food producers and border restrictions that will impact shipping and supply chains.

The Conservative Party has proposed common sense policies to reduce the price of essential items, including shielding farmers from harmful tax hikes, making it easier to recruit seasonal crop harvesters, and compensating supply managed sectors for trade concessions.

And to support remote and northern communities where food insecurity is rampant, we have a strategy to improve programs like Nutrition North to increase grocery options while lowering costs.

Home prices are also through the roof, having gone up nearly 30%. Not only is home ownership out of reach for more and more Canadians, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find an affordable place to rent.

The housing shortage, and the staggering price of building materials, has forced many vulnerable people to endure overcrowded and unsafe living situations; a recent report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that substandard housing in remote First Nations housing is causing higher rates of respiratory illness in children.

Canada’s Conservatives have a plan to end the housing crisis, which includes building a million homes, bringing more affordable rental units into the market, releasing more Crown land for housing development, and banning foreign investors from buying up Canadian housing.

We would also work with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities to develop a “By Indigenous, For Indigenous” housing strategy to address the unique needs and challenges of these communities.

Canadians need immediate action to curb inflation, secure Canada’s supply chains, and bring down cost of living.

