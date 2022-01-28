THUNDER Bay – Roads Update – Weather conditions had caused the closure of Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay.
As of 10:15 am on Saturday:
Cleared: #Closure #BatchawanaBay #Wawa #HWY17 in both directions from Wawa to Batchawana Bay, all lanes reopened.
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 29, 2022
As of 08:25 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022:
Update: #Closure #BatchawanaBay #Wawa #HWY17 remains closed in both directions from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather conditions. #ONHwys #ONStorm https://t.co/Z3l9I2naAh https://t.co/HWVDlOjwB5
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 29, 2022
Additionally:
Update: #Closure #Markstay #HWY17 remains closed in both directions W Jct Park Dr N due to collision. Light traffic is able to pass road closure and take Park dr as detour. Heavy traffic such as tractor trailers are being re-routed to take #Hwy537 #ONHwys https://t.co/e1lWvvyLTT
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 29, 2022
— OPPCommunicationsNER (@OPP_COMM_NER) January 29, 2022