Fort William First Nation, Ontario – A worker with Watay Power was found deceased.

The Company issued a statement this evening;

“It is with great sadness that Wataynikaneyap Power reports that a worker involved in the construction of the Wataynikaneyap Power Project was found deceased approximately 390 km north of Pickle Lake, Ontario yesterday evening.

“The family has been notified.

“On behalf of the People, our partners, and the leadership, I offer our deepest condolences to the family,” said Margaret Kenequanash, Wataynikaneyap Power CEO, “You are in our thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are with you, including all the loved ones and co-workers.”

The Project Contractor, Valard Construction, advised Wataynikaneyap Power that the authorities have been notified and investigations have begun. Any further details are pending such investigations.

