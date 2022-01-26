Thunder Bay – Weather – The Extreme Cold Warnings across Western Ontario have been ended by Environment Canada.

Warmer weather, and snow flurries are in the forecast for Fort Frances, Thunder Bay, and Dryden. The weather service is saying about two to four centimetres of snow is expected.

There is however Winter Travel advisories for the North Shore of Lake Superior that will impact Highway 17.

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior, at times heavy, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible by Thursday. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing significantly reduced visibilities at times in blowing snow.

The snow will start this morning and last through Thursday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Terrace Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Flurries will move into the region this morning. By this evening or overnight, lake effect snow will become heavy at times, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/h likely. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will also reduce visibilities in blowing snow. Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

The “Freedom 2022” Convoy is scheduled to arrive in Thunder Bay today and head east.

There were at last report, 134 trucks and almost 300 other vehicles in the convoy headed to Ottawa for a rally on Saturday. It is not certain at this point what impact the weather will have on this convoy.