THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit would like motorists and pedestrians to be aware of potentially significant traffic volumes on the city’s southside Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

A convoy of vehicles that includes tractor trailer units is expected in the area of Arthur Street, from Highway 130 to the Thunder Bay Expressway, in the evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 26 and the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 27.

The convoy is part of the “Freedom 2022” convoy heading to Ottawa.

TBPS say that “If possible, motorists are strongly encouraged to plan alternate routes during these times. If an alternate route is not possible, motorists should give themselves extra time to reach their destination”.

The TBPS continues to make efforts to ensure that emergency first responders will not be impacted by these potentially extraordinary traffic volumes.

Local police are also working closely with the OPP to better understand the volume and nature of traffic entering Ontario and heading toward Thunder Bay.