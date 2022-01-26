Longlac – NEWS – On January 25, 2022 the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in Longlac, Ontario as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

As a result of the search, police seized a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine, along with other drug paraphernalia and a large sum of Canadian currency. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $3,730.

Ashley OSSIBENS, 32 years-old of Longlac, ON has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Sean PIERRE, 18 years-old of Scarborough, ON has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

– Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

Robert SALAMIC, 45 years-old of Longlac, ON has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

A 19 years-old from Ajax, ON, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

– Fail to Comply with Sentence contrary to section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

– Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.

A 17 year-old youth from Scarborough, ON, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

– Fail to Comply with Sentence contrary to section 137 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SALAMIC and OSSIBENS were release from custody by way of Undertaking and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Longlac, Ontario on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 10:00 am to answer to their charges.

The other three accused made a brief court appearance on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay by video and were remanded into custody.